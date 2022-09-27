HMV Live have announced gigs and signings in their Argyle Street store.

HMV Live has announced a range of intimate gigs and signings across its Glasgow venues.

Mark Owen, Simple Minds, GUN, and Boston Manor will be at HMV Argyle Street across September and October.

The news comes after HMV announced they were launching their own record label, 1921 Records.

Their first signing was India Arkin who was discovered after playing in the HMV Live & Local Programme.

Here’s what you need to know about HMV Live gigs and signings in Glasgow.

Full list of HMV Live dates in Glasgow

GUN album signing and gig - October 14 at 5pm.

Simple Minds album signing - October 22 at 3pm.

Boston Manor album signing and gig - October 17 at 1pm.

Mark Owen album signing - September 25 at 1pm.

How to get tickets to HMV Live gigs and signings in Glasgow

For the GUN gig, you must purchase a copy of their new album in store at HMV Glasgow, Argyle St, on the day of the event to guarantee access.

For Simple Minds, Boston Manor and Mark Owen, access to the event is limited to wristbands only.

You must purchase the album and the event entry via the following links to get your wristband.

Wristbands and albums can be collected from HMV Glasgow Argyle St on the day of the event.