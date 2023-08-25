Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel spotted celebrating engagement in Lanarkshire towns

Zooey Deschanel was spotted celebrating her engagement to new fiancé Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers in Carluke and Lanark

Zooey Deschanel has shared pictures of herself and her new fiancé Jonathan Scott in Carluke and Lanark as the pair celebrate their engagement in a tour of Lanarkshire towns.

In a post to Instagram, Jonathan Scott, one half of the Property Brothers American reality TV show, shared pictures of the pair in both Carluke and Lanark - which the Canadian-born TV star explaining they both share family connections to the area.

Zooey Deschanel, who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and most recently the comedy series New Girl got engaged to her fiance in Paris earlier this month, before jetting to Edinburgh to take in the sights of the Fringe and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Jonathan Scott also revealed the Property Brothers would vacation in Lanark in the summer as youths, and spend their time playing knights in the Lanarkshire woodlands.

A picture the couple, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, posted of themselves to Instagram as they celebrate their engagement in Lanark and Carluke

Writing on Instagram, Jonathan Scott said:”Some might say it’s an Outlander love story, but unlike Claire and Jamie, our families are both from Scottish villages only 15 minutes apart.”

The two towns of course were Carluke and Lanark - it’s by sheer coincidence their ancestors were neighbours, as the couple met filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke back in 2019.

The couple posed for a picture beside Braidwood Pond in Carluke which they posted to Instagram.

Jonathan often speaks of his Scottish links on the Property Brothers show - his brother Drew even wore a kilt at his wedding back in 2019. The Property Brothers dad (the property father?) emigrated from his home-town in North Lanarkshire as a teenager to work in the film industry through to the late 1970’s.