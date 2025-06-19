Homes listed for sale in Glasgow's 'newest neighbourhood' by the River Clyde

A consented scheme for 409 residential units in Glasgow’s most exciting new district has been brought to the market.

Central Quay is ideally located in the Anderston district, adjacent to the vibrant and fashionable Finnieston area, one of Glasgow’s fastest growing neighbourhoods.

Situated approximately 0.5 miles southwest of the city centre, the exceptional 3.17-acre development site, formerly the Harland & Wolfe Finnieston Diesel Engine Works, has remained derelict for over half a century.

Offers are now being invited for the potential delivery of a high-quality residential/BTR development.

The site benefits from excellent transport connectivity, being a short distance from Junctions 18 and 19 of the M8 motorway, whilst Anderston Train Station is just 300 metres from the site.

It was granted full planning consent in 2024 for 409 residential apartments (Ref: 23/02295/FUL), but it also provides the potential to deliver a build-to-rent (BTR) scheme of approximately 525 units, as well as opportunities for co-living.

The design of the consented residential development is highly sustainable, providing significant open space, play areas, and habitats for wildlife in this part of the city, following the principles of the 20-minute neighbourhood.

This major urban renewal project continues the regeneration of the Clyde riverside, which also sees the delivery by Platform of a 498-unit BTR scheme immediately south of the site, which is now complete and occupied. Directly north of the site, Unite is delivering a 934-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme, and Dandara is on site with a 429-bed PBSA scheme to the east of the site.

The site is also adjacent to the existing high-quality office building of 80,000 sq ft at 2 Central Quay, and Sainsbury's is about to open in Anderston Quay.

Upon completion, Central Quay will form a new neighbourhood uniquely and conveniently located between Glasgow’s West End and the City Centre. The development fits in well with the Glasgow City Council strategy to increase the city centre population, currently 28,000 to 40,000 by 2035.

Commenting on this, Will Scarlett, Scarlett Land and Development, who are marketing the site said: “This is a truly unique opportunity to deliver an exceptional residential development in Glasgow’s most exciting new districts, with the potential for BTR and co-living.

“Boasting excellent transport links, this major urban renewal project continues the regeneration of the Clyde riverside, delivering a vibrant place for both living and working.”

The site is being marketed by Scarlett Land and Development and Avison Young and further information can be found at: https://www.scarlettdev.co.uk/developments/central-quay-glasgow/