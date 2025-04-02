Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Pollok Park are welcoming Glaswegians into the Fold this Summer as they invite people to come down to learn all about Highland Cows

A series of events called ‘Field Talks’ are coming to Pollok Park this summer - aimed to educate people in Glasgow about Highland Cows.

Running from April 8 to October 16, 2025, Glaswegians now have the chance to learn about the award-winning highland cattle at Pollok Park first hand. Glaswegians can also come down to witness Highland Cattle wash days as well as a photography event.

All of the events are free to attend, though there is limited capacity for the Highland Cattle wash days and photography event, so Glaswegians interested in these events are asked to register interest early to avoid disappointment.

Glaswegians will learn all about Highland Cattle, their history within Pollok Park, and even get the chance to meet the baby Highland Cows that were born this Spring.

Those interested in Field Talks can meet at the Pollok Avenue cattle viewing area at the specified time, with no need to register interest ahead of time, all you need to do is show up!

Field Talk event times in Glasgow are:

8 April 2025, 11am

9 April 2025, 11am

15 April 2025, 11am

17 April 2025, 11am

24 July 2025, 11am

7 August 2025, 11am

15 October 2025, 11am

16 October 2025, 11am

The Highland Cattle wash days have a limited capacity of 45. This event gives Glaswegians hands on experience in washing and grooming cattle as they get prepared for a big day out at Highland Cattle shows.

There are only two Highland Cattle wash days available to book, they are: 7 July 2025, 11am until 1pm, and 16 July 2025, 11am until 1pm.

The photography event with the Highland Cattle at Pollok Park is limited to only 20 people and over 18s. Photographers will get the opportunity to take some up close and personal shots with the ‘extremely photogenic’ Highland Cattle.

There are only two events available at Pollok Park for the Highland Cattle photography days, they are: 30 June 2025, 11am and 31 July 2025, 11am.