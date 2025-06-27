Huge new ball pit opens at Glasgow Shopping Centre

Braehead Shopping Centre is turning up the heat with the return of its hugely popular giant ball pit for two weeks of FREE family entertainment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning a massive 64 square metres and filled with over 100,000 colourful balls, the ball pit will take over the Central Atrium daily from 5th July to 20th July, following last year’s overwhelming success.

To kick off the summer celebrations, Braehead will be hosting an unmissable summer party on the opening weekend of Saturday 5th - Sunday 6th July with live DJ sets, roaming stilt walkers, giveaways and more, in what promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the incredible line-up of activities, Braehead are giving visitors a chance to win gift card prizes to spend at the centre with two exciting competitions, Colour Trail and The Golden Ball!

For a chance to win, visitors will be tasked to solve riddles which will provide clues to locate rainbow-coloured shapes around the centre. Once the trail has been completed, participants can post their details into a letter box in the Central Atrium to be added to the prize draw which closes on Friday 25th July 2025.

Between 1pm – 2pm on the opening weekend, Braehead Shopping Centre will challenge visitors to find the golden ball. With 26 prizes up for grabs, winners will receive gift cards for any retailer of choice to spend at the centre! More details can be found at https://www.braehead.co.uk/.

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre, said: “After the incredible response to last year’s event, we’re thrilled to bring back the giant ball pit and this time, we’ve added some extras! At Braehead, we’re committed to creating memorable experiences for families and this summer’s events are all about fashion, food and fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy the atmosphere at Braehead with two weeks of free entertainment – kick-starting the summer in style.”

With an unbeatable mix of shops, dining, and entertainment, Braehead is your one-stop destination this summer. From summer fashion must haves from M&S, Primark and Next to back-to-school essentials from brands new such as Flying Tiger, MINISO and Smiggle. Primark, Relax with a tasty bite at Five Guys, Prezzo, YO! Sushi, or Popeyes, there’s something for everyone. You can even check out an event at Braehead Arena!

Don’t miss out on this free family-friendly event. Head to Braehead Shopping Centre this July for the ultimate day out.