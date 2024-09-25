Hundreds of new bus journeys from East Dunbartonshire to Glasgow coming into service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The improvements will be introduced from Monday 30 September.
Not only will customers have more buses to choose from, they’ll also be doing their bit for the environment by opting for public transport over the car.
Services 15 and 17 serving the city's universities and many halls of residence in the west of the city, who will be able to enjoy more frequent and dependable access to classes, work, and social events.
The improvements include:
- Service 15: 154 extra journeys, later evening trips, a ramped-up Saturday service, and a brand-new Sunday service.
- Service 17: 98 extra journeys, a streamlined timetable with more evening options, and buses every 30 minutes instead of hourly.#
Richy Graham, operations manager, said: "We can’t wait to see the positive impact the changes will have on our customers and the community. The improved frequency of services 15 and 17 will not only provide more options but will also promote sustainable travel in our city.
“We’re thrilled to offer these benefits to our customers who rely on our services. Our commitment to enhancing customer experience is stronger than ever, and we’re eager to hear feedback to keep improving."
For all the details on the updated timetables and to download the West Coast Motors App, visit westcoastmotors.co.uk. For free bus travel visit https://freebus.scot
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.