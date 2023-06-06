Ange Postecoglou transformed the fortunes of a Celtic side that had finished the previous season before his arrival 25 points behind rivals Rangers.

He made an instant impact at the club after being doubted by large swathes of the press and being an unknown quantity for the Celtic support. The most high profile of these instances was when TalkSport host and former Scotland forward Alan Brazil jeered at his arrival after it was announced that Celtic had to apply for a UEFA exemption to allow Postecoglou to be come the club’s new manager.

Tottenham Hotspur fans can now get themselves excited about a man who has ben successful wherever he has went, having won titles in Australia, Japan and Scotland as well as leading Australia to two World Cups and winning the AFC Asian Cup.

Spurs fans can expect high-speed free-flowing football that is likely to get fans off their seat. Football that involves absolutely everybody playing their part - including the ball boys. It will be a total contrast to watching Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte’s sides in recent years. Postecoglou is a man who has a firm belief in his philosophy, and will stick to his principles which was best typified when his Celtic side faced European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. His professionalism also shines through as players very quickly understand what he demands. The 57-year-old craves success meaning that players always have to remain swtiched on and focused as he demands that his team never stops. If anyone doesn’t want to be part of his team, he’ll have no issue moving them on either.

I was fortunate enough to have the chance to speak to Ange Postecoglou on a number of occasions in press conferences where he always represented the club to the highest standard and consistenly said the right things that got fans motivated. It was in his early press conferences that he first properly endeared himself to the Celtic support when he batted away questions after the defeat against FC Midtjylland during his first games. It was a bittersweet ending for Celtic supporters when it was announced that Postecoglou was to leave the club after winning a historic treble as many Celtic supporters felt as though he had unfinished business on the European stage but many will wish him the best in his new venture.

1 . South Melbourne Ange Postecoglou has been in football management for over 25 years, started out his coaching journey at his local side South Melbourne where he had been a player for almost ten years. He and his family had made the move to Australia when he was a five-year-old boy to seek a better life Down Under. At South Melbourne, he won two league titles as a manager. Photo: PhotoJoiner - Getty/SNS

2 . Young Socceroos Before taking on the role as Australian national team boss, he took on roles as Under-17’s and Under-20’s manager of the young Socceroos.

3 . Brisbane Roar & Melbourne Victory After stints at Panachaiki and Whittlesea Zebras, he took up posts at A-League sides Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory. Postecoglou once again won a league title but this time in charge of Brisbane Roar in 2011. Photo: Scott Barbour

4 . Australia national team During his time as national team boss, Postecoglou led Australia to two World Cups tournaments and the AFC Asian Cup trophy. Photo: Mark Kolbe