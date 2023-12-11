Illegal pavement parking could be introduced in Glasgow as early as March next year according to a local councillor.

The city council plans to embark on a “phased approach” which would initially see enforcement applied to dropped kerbs and double parking.

Wider enforcement would be introduced afterwards but areas where illegal pavement parking is an issue would be dealt with on an ad hoc basis.

It comes after Bailie Elaine Gallagher asked councillor Angus Millar what timescale the local authority was working towards in enacting enforcement against illegal pavement parking during Thursday’s full council meeting.

Councillor Angus Millar said: “Glasgow City Council very much welcomes the delivery by the Scottish Government of new powers to enforce against pavement parking.

“We will progress the necessary work to implement this as soon as possible next year following the announcement of the legislation.

“The national regulations and guidance on the technical aspects of enforcing this prohibition is going through the parliamentary process at Holyrood.

“Enforcement will be introduced on a phased basis and this aligns broadly with the position of other local authorities that the council engages with via the society of chief officers of transportation in Scotland.

“Glasgow intends to begin limited enforcement of dropped kerbs and double parking upon completion of the necessary update to our back office system which is currently targeted for March 2024.

“Wider enforcement will be introduced afterwards but problem areas can be introduced on an ad hoc basis as soon as systems allow.

“We are also exploring a soft launch of enforcement with the potential to provide warning notices to vehicles engaging in pavement parking in key problem hotspots.”

Bailie Gallagher then asked if Glasgow could not apply these new enforcements immediately. She said: “The model in Edinburgh is for no exemptions and to allow enforcement to be carried out immediately. Does the convenor not think this is a way we might carry out the enforcement.”

Councillor Millar responded: “The approach as I understand it is to lead with enforcement against dropped kerbs and double parking which is similar to the process we are undertaking and that will be introduced as soon as back office systems allow.