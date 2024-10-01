"Illuminated Christmas Experience" coming to countryside castle near Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The immersive illuminated Christmas experience is coming to Dean Castle in Kilmarnock near Glasgow in time for the holiday season

Starry Nights, one of Scotland's most popular festive illuminated Christmas experiences will make a highly anticipated return this December, following last year’s huge success at Dean Castle, Kilmarnock. Guests will be able to enjoy twice the fun this year, when the Christmas wonderland returns to Dean Castle and at Beecraigs Country Park.

Produced by GC Live, delivered by 21CC Group and sponsored by popular national home builder Taylor Wimpey, Starry Nights promises an immersive outdoor experience for all ages, with stunning light displays, interactive installations, and dazzling festive entertainment.

Dean Castle in Kilmarnock will once again provide a beautiful backdrop for the event when this wonderful venue embraces the spirit of Christmas and a wonderland of excitement, enhanced by dazzling illuminations and heart-warming attractions for family and friends alike.

Visitors will enjoy an enchanting journey through the grounds of the castle, travelling through an array of magical installations including Scotland’s longest Starry Tunnel, Fenwick Fairies, the mischievous Grinch, Candy Cane Lane, Singing Trees, and a Snowball Blizzard - perfect for children…and all those young at heart!

For the first time ever, Beecraigs Country Park in West Lothian will also be transformed into the Starry Nights festive wonderland where audiences are invited to meander the beautifully lit forest, featuring a host of brand new and exciting Christmas-themed attractions.

In addition to the festive lights, lasers and captivating sound installations that will adorn the grounds at both locations, guests can gather around the Christmas Campfire to enjoy mulled wine and Christmas treats, complemented by a Festive Food Village filled to the brim with delicious food and drink, interactive entertainers, a Festive Funfair and cosy Carols & Cocktails performances to brighten even the darkest of evenings.

Geoff Crow, Director of GC Live said: “We are so excited to add a new Starry Nights location to our event portfolio, following the overwhelmingly positive response to last years’ experience.

“With our additional venue at the beautiful Beecraigs Country Park we are giving even more families across Scotland the chance to enjoy the magic of Christmas this year.

“We have plenty of festive surprises for everyone and we are looking forward to spreading the Christmas cheer once more and supporting local communities in the process.”

Contributed

The experiences at both locations will take approximately 1-2 hours, depending on how long visitors stop to enjoy each installation, enjoy the live music, the delicious food and drink on offer and the festive atmosphere. Guests are welcome to experience the trail route as many times as they like.

Tickets for Starry Nights at Dean Castle are available Friday to Sunday during the run, with the addition of Thursday 19 December and Monday 23 December. Prices start at £11.50 for children (3-15) and £17 for adults, with the option to add a visit to Santa’s Grotto from £9. Children under 24 months go free. Various time slots are available, with advance booking recommended.

Tickets for Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park are available from the 6th to 23rd December and start at £12.50 for children (3-15) and £18 for adults, with the option to add a visit to Santa’s Grotto from £9. Children under 24 months go free. Various time slots are available, with advance booking recommended.

Specially adapted experiences suitable for those with additional support needs (ASN) including autism and other sensory processing disorders will run at 3.45pm at Starry Nights Dean Castle and 4pm at Starry Nights Beecraigs Country Park, providing a relaxed experience for the magical Christmas entertainment with subdued sound and lighting effects.