Scarlette Douglas has departed I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here following a UK public vote.

The second contestant to leave I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here was announced yesterday evening (Sunday 20 November).

Scarlette Douglas, who is best known for hosting A Place in the Sun, was in the bottom two alongside comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

The 35-year-old was clearly very emotional as she hugged her campmates goodbye and Babatúndé, in particular, looked emotional as she left — he and Scarlette had formed a sweet friendship in camp.

The presenter said goodbye to her fellow campmates with her highlights of her journey including tricking Mike Tindall into getting an imaginary spider from the shower three times, teaching the fellow campmates to dance, and taking on a trial Down Under. Douglas also often took on the role of camp chef, cooking up some interesting meals for camp and sometimes clashing with Charlene over how to cook the food.

Scarlette Douglas has left the Aussie jungle (Image: ITV)

During her time in the jungle, she quizzed former health secretary Matt Hancock about when he broke his own social distancing guidance during the pandemic and then had to resign from the role. After her time in the jungle, Douglas feels she has conquered her fear of spiders.

The reporter has also appeared on The One Show, , the BBC series Points of View and Channel 5 debate show Jeremy Vine. Scarlette also has a famous brother, Stuart Douglas, who she has worked with on different programmes.

Following her departure from the ITV programme, viewers have taken to Social Media to share their disappointment about the talented speaker leaving the jungle.

Jane Lane said on Twitter, “I think you’re fabulous Scarlette, I’ve loved you as a presenter and love you even more now. So disappointed and annoyed you’ve been voted out. Hold your head high.”

Caroline Deverill admits the rest of the series won’t have a balance now, “Scarlette, you have covered yourself with glory! An utter joy to watch and that camp will miss the balance you brought. Be very proud.”

Looking ahead to tonight’s show (21st November), it’s Owen Warner’s turn with the spanners as the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial returns.