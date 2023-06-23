Register
In Pictures: 8 of the best bars and restaurants near Bellahouston Park

Here’s some of the best places to enjoy a drink or bite to eat before heading to the gigs at Bellahouston

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

Bellahouston Park is preparing to welcome thousands of concertgoers over the next few days as Muse, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses will take to the stage in the Southside of the city.

There are a number of travelling links which connect the park to the city centre with crowds able to get buses, trains or even the underground over to the venue. If you fancy getting over near to the park early, we have you covered with some of the best places to check out in the surrounding area.

1. Bella Vita

Bella Vita is a Glasgow Southside favourite and the perfect place to book a table at for a bite to eat before heading to one of the gigs in Bellahouston.

2. Park Bar

Our first pub stop is the Park Bar on Paisley Road West which is around a 25 minute walk to the park and is just along from Cessnock subway station with concertgoers welcome.

3. The Parkway Bar

Another pub to enjoy a drink in before any of the gigs at Bellahouston is The Parkway in Cardonald who are also encouraging concertgoers to pop in.

4. La Fiorentina

La Fiorentina is another great Italian spot on the Southside of the city which is around a half hour walk from Bellahouston or a short journey on the road.

