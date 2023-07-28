In Pictures: 8 of the best bars and restaurants near Kelvingrove Bandstand

Here’s some of the best places to enjoy a drink or bite to eat before heading to Summer Nights at the Bandstand

Summer Nights at the Bandstand has returned to Glasgow for an eighth year with 13 nights of live music in the heart of the city’s West End at Kelvingrove Park.

Acts appearing at the 2,500 capacity bandstand in August include the likes of Glasgow bands Del Amitri, The Delgados and Glasvegas as well as Squeeze, Sugababes and the Saw Doctors. The crowd was blown away on the opening night as punk icon Siouxsie Sioux returned to the city for the first time in 15 years.

If you fancy making a day of it and getting over near to the park early, we have you covered with some of the best places to check out in the surrounding area which includes some of Glasgow’s favourite bars and restaurants.

1 . Stravaigin Stravaigin is a great spot to head to before one of the gigs at Kelvingrove Bandstand with them serving imaginative worldly food dishes using the best of Scottish produce as well as having a wide selection of drinks. Photo: Supplied

2 . Eusebi Deli A quick shortcut through Kelvingrove Park will lead you to the bandstand from Eusebi Deli. Here you can sample their delicious seasonal menu, if you prefer an old classic go for yesterday’s lasagne.

3 . The Islay Inn The Islay Inn is a traditional Scottish pub only a short walk from Kelvingrove Bandstand with the pub sitting on the corner of Argyle Street.

4 . The Butchershop Bar & Grill If you fancy some delicious cuts of beef, head to The Butchershop Bar & Grill who serve one of the finest steaks in the city.