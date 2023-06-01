In Pictures: A dining experience at Dakota Glasgow with new Head Chef James Cameron

We headed along to try some of the new dishes on the tasting menu which the newly appointed Head Chef at Dakota Glasgow, James Cameron has brought to the restaurant.
The Head Chef aims to ensure his dishes are ethically sourced and undeniably delicious. Although Scottish born and bred, Chef’s inspiration comes from his time in Australia: taking influence from Sydney’s mix of European and Asian cuisine, nods to this can be seen throughout his work.
You are in for a treat if you are to visit the city centre hotel with some of the freshest produce on offer that is complimented by delicious cocktails and wines. The highlight of the meal was the beautifully crafted Orkney scallops served with ‘nduja.
1. Head Chef James Cameron
Chef Cameron is passionate about increasing the use of sustainable produce and local ingredients.
2. Oysters, Crab and Duck
The oysters are sourced from Cumbrae and served fresh with Dakota hot sauce. The crab is one of the chef’s signature dishes - the influences from spending time in Australia can be seen here with the use of kaffir lime. Some yogurt is added to the crab which is a great summery snack. Lastly, the duck complimented the rhubarb which is currently in season.
3. Red wine
One of the fantastic wines served to compliment the dishes was the Juggernaut Russian River pinot noir 2020 from California.
4. Roe Deer
Sustainability is a massive part of what Dakota are trying to do as they bring in the whole animal and break it down themselves. They take the mini fillets underneath the saddle and chop them up. It’s then mixed with a traditional beef tartare which includes hot sauce, ketchup, shallots, mustard and Worcester sauce. On top of that is a little black garlic ketchup and sweetcorn puree. On the side are little vessels of potato and tapioca.