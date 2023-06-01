In Pictures: A dining experience at Dakota Glasgow with new Head Chef James Cameron

4 . Roe Deer

Sustainability is a massive part of what Dakota are trying to do as they bring in the whole animal and break it down themselves. They take the mini fillets underneath the saddle and chop them up. It’s then mixed with a traditional beef tartare which includes hot sauce, ketchup, shallots, mustard and Worcester sauce. On top of that is a little black garlic ketchup and sweetcorn puree. On the side are little vessels of potato and tapioca.