One of our readers shared a little-known shortcut up Montrose Street that’ll save your knees from the incline

At the end of last month we shared a list on the Top 5 steepest hills in Glasgow - featuring the hill of nightmares that is Montrose Street - what we didn’t expect was the kind of reaction the article would get!

Many of our audience left comments sharing memories of the hill - with some unlucky Glaswegians telling of how they used to have to walk the hill everyday, perish the thought! Some readers even shared stories of learning to hill-start on any one of the five steep streets, with some even getting stuck on a Glasgow hill on their driving test, a Sisyphean struggle for sure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back when Rottenrow Maternity Hospital stood at the top of Montrose Street, many a nurse told of their struggle to reach the top of the hill to start their shift - worse yet a couple of readers who were pregnant at the time recall trying to tackle the incline while carrying another tiny human. At the time the steepness of the hall warranted the nickname ‘induction hill’ - quite the title.

One audience member in particular though, Garry McDonald, shared his life hack on how to get around the Montrose Street hill.

The shortcut is as follows:

Enter the Royal College on Montrose Street/George Street and get the lift/stairs up to the fourth floor

Walk past the assembly hall and into the James Weir building

Walk through James Weir to Thomas Graham and up the lifts/stairs to Cathedral street

Look down Montrose Street and laugh, for you are the king of your own domain, and no hill shall conquer you today

Advertisement

Advertisement