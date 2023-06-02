Register
In Pictures: Inside Silverburn’s newest restaurant opening

It’s been a busy first week for Silverburn’s newest venue

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

Stailin Scottish Kitchen has become the latest additin to Silverburn with it’s brand new restaurant now open to visitors with a number of delicious dishes on the menu.

They have a bit of something for everyone no matter whatever time of the day you drop in at, whether you are looking to start the day off right with a tasty full breakfast which you can build yourself or settle down to a terrific main meal after a busy day of shopping. One of their main passions is to showcase the very best of Scottish produce so you won’t be disappointed.

Kitchen 77 who are the owners of the new restaurant already have four premises in Ayrshire which include Arthur Street Kitchen, Drunken Coo Steakhouse, Hollybush Inn and Stage Door Cafe with Stailin Scottish Kitchen being the latest to add to their growing portfolio.

A big hit with customers is Stailinn Scottish Kitchen’s build your own breakfast.

Breakfast

A big hit with customers is Stailinn Scottish Kitchen’s build your own breakfast.

Tables inside the new restaurant look on to the shopping centre and outside.

Inside

Tables inside the new restaurant look on to the shopping centre and outside.

The new restaurant also offers a wide selection of drinks with great wines and beer being on offer.

Drinks

The new restaurant also offers a wide selection of drinks with great wines and beer being on offer.

Breakfast is served daily from 10am-12pm with customers able to pick up to 15 items.

Dining

Breakfast is served daily from 10am-12pm with customers able to pick up to 15 items.

