In Pictures: Lewis Capaldi plays an intimate set at HMV Argyle Street

The singer launched his new album in style

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2023, 23:23 BST

Lewis Capaldi marked the launch of second studio album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent with some intimate performances across the weekend as he took to the stage in Glasgow on Sunday.

Fans had already had the opportunity to get a taste of the new album after the single releases of ‘Forget Me’, ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You the Best’ with all three scoring UK singles number ones.

After Capaldi entertained fans at HMV Argyle Street, he headed west along to SWG3 for further closes gigs which fans aren’t likely to forget.

Here’s some of the photos of those who were lucky enough to see Capaldi perform live at the weekend in Glasgow.

Lewis Capaldi treated fans at HMV Glasgow to a special three song acoustic set.

Lewis Capaldi treated fans at HMV Glasgow to a special three song acoustic set.

Fans made sure to get a few snaps of the Scottish musician.

Fans made sure to get a few snaps of the Scottish musician.

A quirky banner outside the front of HMV on Argyle Street.

A quirky banner outside the front of HMV on Argyle Street.

Lewis Capaldi fans pose with his latest album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

Lewis Capaldi fans pose with his latest album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

