Watch: We went to Lewis Capaldi’s intimate gig at SWG3

Days after the release of his second album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, Lewis Capaldi returned to his home city to play a series of stripped back intimate shows, including sold out back-to-back performances at the SWG3, topped off with fan-led Q&As. Following a witty introduction attendees were invited to query the musician on the process of creating his latest record, the completion of which was delayed by more than two years due to the pressure newfound fame held on his mental health. While the journey had not been an easy one, even leading him to question his future in the industry, his talent for captivating crowds with both his personality and songwriting skills proved ever more apparent; people of every age, gender, ability and background spilled out the room.

Ahead of the first gig we caught up with eager fans outside the venue. A woman named Natasha said she’d been listening to the singer for years, but it was with the release of his recent Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now that her passion flourished: “my son has got Tourette’s and what [Lewis] is doing for the community is just incredible”. Friends Laura and Emma couldn’t believe they’d managed to get tickets, “his new album is incredible and show will be class”. A man named Scott was unable to get access to this particular event but nevertheless brought his young daughter Lily down to see the crowds. He’s bought her tickets to an upcoming performance in Manchester as a surprise.

