As English champions Manchester City prepare to face Seria A side Inter Milan tomorrow night (June 10) in the final of the Champions League in Istanbul, the city of Glasgow has some notable history with the tournament.

Hampden Park has been fortunate enough to host three European Cup/Champions League finals in the past 63 years with the stadium able to boast the highest attendance as Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to win their fifth European Cup in a row back in 1960 with stars such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Francisco Gento and Ferenc Puskas gracing the Hampden turf.

Since then, German giants Bayern Munich have also won the tournament at Hampden which was able to conjure an image of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger posing for a photo alongside Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller at Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel ahead of the 1976 final.

There was also the small matter of the 2002 final which produced one of the most iconic goals of all time which we take a look back on.

1 . Zidane’s volley Real Madrid celebrate with Zinedine Zidane after he scored their second goal to make it 2-1. The sublime volley was voted as the most beautiful goal in Champions League history by France Football.

2 . Hampden Park The Real Madrid team warm up during a training session at Hampden Park.

3 . Steve McManaman McManaman became on the second English player to play for the Spanish giants after Laurie Cunningham. He also became the very first English player to win Europe’s top prize with a foreign club.

4 . Leverkusen preparations Bayer Leverkusen coach Klaus Toppmoller keeps an eye on his players during a training session at Hampden Park.