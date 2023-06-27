In Pictures: The Black Keys perform in Glasgow for the first time in over a decade

The Akro, Ohio duo performed at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night

The Black Keys are back on the road and stopped off in Glasgow after two other UK performances in London and Manchester.

Dropout Boogie tour which promotes their latest album release kicked-off last year in Las Vegas with the band having played a huge number of dates across the USA and Canada before heading to Europe.

It was a busy few days for the city with a number of major acts in town over the weekend as Muse and Arctic Monkeys performed at Bellahouston Park.

1 . The Black Keys @ the OVO Hydro June 24 The Black Keys played an electric set at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night.

2 . The Black Keys @ the OVO Hydro June 24 The Black Keys guitarist and lead singer Dan Auerbach.

3 . The Black Keys @ the OVO Hydro June 24 The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in full flow on his kit.

4 . The Black Keys @ the OVO Hydro June 24 It was the first time the duo had performed in Glasgow since December 2012 at the SECC.