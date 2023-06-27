In Pictures: The Black Keys perform in Glasgow for the first time in over a decade
The Akro, Ohio duo performed at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night
The Black Keys are back on the road and stopped off in Glasgow after two other UK performances in London and Manchester.
Dropout Boogie tour which promotes their latest album release kicked-off last year in Las Vegas with the band having played a huge number of dates across the USA and Canada before heading to Europe.
It was a busy few days for the city with a number of major acts in town over the weekend as Muse and Arctic Monkeys performed at Bellahouston Park.
