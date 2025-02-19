Independent Glasgow book shop in running to be named one of the best in Scotland

A small independent book press in is in the running to be named one of the best small presses in Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small presses from across the United Kingdom and Ireland defied a soft books market with determined, original and inventive publishing, as they battled increased costs and a mixed economic outlook.

The British Book Awards 2025 Small Press of the Year, sponsored by CPI Books, celebrates the independent presses dedicated to delivering books which reach beyond the traditional literary landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 46 small presses listed across nine different regions and countries, including ten in London, eight in North England, seven in Wales, and five in Midlands and Scotland.

The presses—all with a turnover of less than £5m—will compete to win their region first before contending for the overall prize, when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House, London on Monday 12th May 2025. The overall Small Press winner will also vie to be crowned Independent Publisher of the Year.

Philip Jones, editor The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “ This cohort of smaller publishers never fails to impress me. In 2024 they ducked, dived, hunkered down, and then double- downed to come out from a tough year in magnificent shape. Here, every sale is hard-gained, no author left behind, with many of these presses putting the onus on human creativity as the foundation of their businesses.

“In a mixed environment for small press publishing, these finalists stepped up and made themselves big, getting noticed within and without their niches as they grew sales and pivoted towards the main-stream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wee Book Company here in Glasgow is in the running for The British Book Awards 2025 Small Press of the Year, while other Scottish presses up for the prize include:

404 Ink | Edinburgh

Rymour Books | Perth

Scotland Street Press | Edinburgh

Charco Press | Edinburgh

The regional and country winners of the Small Press of the Year award will be announced on Monday 10th March 2025; the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday 12th May 2025.