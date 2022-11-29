Kimpton Blythwood Square hotel in Glasgow launches spa day for dogs and their owners

It’s been a tough few years - so why not pamper your pooch? The spa at Kimpton Blythswood Square is launching a service for dogs to get treated while their owners get their spa on.

Dogs and their owners will soon be able to enjoy a spa day together as Kimpton Blythswood Square gets set to launch ‘The Ultimutt Treat.’

The ‘paw-fect’ one-of-a-kind Christmas present for pooches and their owners this festive season, the unique canine treat will run for a limited-time only at Glasgow’s only five-star hotel. Available to both hotel residents and non-residents between January 3 and 31, bookings go live from today on the Kimpton Blythswood Square website until December 31.

Advertisement

Tails will already be wagging in anticipation of Kimpton Blythswood Square’s new pup-centred wellness experience, which will see spa staff make a fuss over their new four-legged friends. Dogs will rest up in their cosy dog bed in a state of blissful relaxation while their owner gets the chance to wind down with some much-needed R&R.

Humans can choose to enjoy a 30-minute express facial - using the award-winning spa’s organic ishga products to achieve a hydrated, glowing complexion - or a 30-minute express massage, targeting key areas of stress or tension after a day spent running about after their energetic hound, with the uplifting seaweed-based oil designed to detoxify and revitalise the body.

And once the pet parent is fully relaxed, it’s the turn of the pup to be pampered, as their owner is taught how to give the ‘perfect doggy massage’ by the spa therapist.

Using Edinburgh-based Bark and Hare’s doggy paw balm - a super soothing infusion of essential oils combined with natural beeswax, shea butter, sweet almond oil and apricot kernel - owners are shown how to rub the balm into tender paws and onto their dog’s nose, keeping them naturally moisturised and nourished to protect them from everyday wear and tear. Plus, owners will receive their very own Bark and Hare balm to ensure the Ultimutt spa experience continues back home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further fur-friendly treat of Bark and Hare’s doggy shampoo bar will also be gifted to take away, helping to ensure your pooch maintains a healthy, shiny coat. Gentle on the skin and fragranced with essential oils, the shampoo has fantastic health properties for your dog, and keeps them smelling great too.

General Manager at Kimpton Blythswood Square and dog lover Mafalda Albuquerque said: “We pride ourselves on being Glasgow’s most dog-friendly hotel and anyone who has walked through our doors will no doubt have been given a warm and enthusiastic welcome from our resident pooch and Director of Pet Relations, Bonnar, who is very much the star of the show here.

“But beyond being a place for people to stay with their pets, we go that step further, as shown by our hugely popular PAWfect Stay package.

“As a dog owner, I know all too well pups can become as stressed as humans, and it’s important to take them on a relaxing holiday every now and then too. So, when we were thinking about the most paw-some Christmas gift for our furry friends this festive season, we knew we had to come up with something special.

Advertisement

“I’m very proud to launch The Ultimutt Treat - which I think makes us the number one luxury destination for both dogs and their owners to unwind this winter.”

For £99 you’ll be able to get yourself pampered - and learn how to massage your dog.

Advertisement

The Ultimutt Treat is the latest addition to Kimpton Blythswood Square’s unique offering of winter surprises as the luxury hotel enters a new era. Work is currently underway on an extensive reimagination of the Blythswood’s award-winning spa, which will include the addition of a whole new blissful wellness area and unique snowfall feature.

The full range of luxurious, holistic, body treatments will be available for all to enjoy throughout the renovation, while residents can also book in to THAW , the hotel’s stunning new outdoor Winter Spa Garden, complete with open-air hot tub, infra-red saunas, and aroma steam room.

Advertisement

Kimpton Blythswood Square was recently named one of the UK’s top 30 hotels outside of London in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The landmark destination is Glasgow’s only hotel with five star AA-accreditation, and boasts beautiful Georgian architecture and benefits from its own private gardens right at the front door. Furthermore, the 113 room hotel’s celebrated Scottish seafood restaurant iasg marks its one-year anniversary this month, having earned a series of rave reviews since opening in November 2021.

The new service at the spa will cater to dogs

Advertisement

Advertisement