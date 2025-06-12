New images illustrating proposals for the site of the former ABC music venue building on Sauchiehall Street were unveiled today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application by urban regeneration specialists, Vita Group, to transform the site into a thriving new student accommodation development, complete with a publicly accessible destination food hall and a courtyard events space, will be considered by Glasgow City Council councillors next week.

Earlier this year the building owners, OBARCS, were instructed by Glasgow City Council to undertake partial demolition works on site as the building was deemed a risk to public safety and in danger of collapse. The Vita proposal is therefore a huge step forward in the regeneration of this key city block which was identified in the Golden Z as a gateway site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If successful, the proposed Vita development, which will feature their trailblazing House of Social brand, will bring a c.£70m investment to Sauchiehall Street.

The proposed courtyard at the new Vita development on the site formerly occupied by the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street. | Contributed

The ground floor food hall would provide space for five emerging food brands, with over 400 covers and a large bar. Moving from day into night the food hall would become an events space featuring music, entertainment and a community hub.

The student accommodation would feature 356 bed spaces comprising 306, four, five and six bedroom ‘houses’ with a shared kitchen and lounge, and 50 studio spaces. It would also feature a fitness centre, social and study spaces, café-style lounges and cycle storage.

The proposed courtyard as seen from the accessible roof terrace at the new Vita development on the site formerly occupied by the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street. | Contributed

James Rooke, Planning Director for Vita Group, who have successfully created other new sites in Glasgow, said: “We believe our proposals offer a unique approach to student living and the benefits the development will bring extend far beyond the student community. It will generate significant economic benefits, will help to reenergise Sauchiehall Street and contribute to the city’s Golden Z ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredibly challenging site to redevelop and we’ve worked hard to create proposals that are deliverable and appropriate.”

The proposed façade as seen from Scott Street at the new Vita development on the site formerly occupied by the O2 ABC on Sauchiehall Street. | Contributed

The proposals have the support of a wide range of stakeholders including local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce.

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of the Chamber has welcomed the plans and said, “It is critical that this key site is brought forward for development as soon as possible. There’s no doubt it’s been a blight on Sauchiehall Street, and we need to secure this much needed investment which would be transformational.”

The proposed façade as seen from Sauchiehall Street at the new Vita development on the site formerly occupied by the O2 ABC. | Contributed

Vita Group is one of the UK’s most respected housing providers and has a history of investing in Glasgow with an existing residence, Vita Student West End on Beith Street and a second under development for a site at 20 India Street which includes affordable housing.