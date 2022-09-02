Is Eurovision coming to Glasgow? Here are the bookies odds on the host city

Will Eurovision 2023 be held in Glasgow? We had a look at the bookies odds to see who’ll be most likely to host the international song contest.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK bookies have touted Glasgow as likely to win the bid to host Eurovision 2023 - with a 65 per cent chance of success from the bookmakers for our city to host the international song contest.

Initially sitting at around a 21 per cent chance of success at the start of August, the odds began to shoot up in Glasgow’s favour, starting on the 12 August where odds jumped to 40 per cent.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later in the month, it was boosted to 52 per cent on 23 August, and then finally on August 29 it skyrocketed to 65 per cent, where it currently remains.

Betfred currently has the highest odds for Glasgow with 1/4 odds - while UNIBET has the lowest odds at 1/7.

The city shortlist to host Eurovision 2023 was announced at the beginning of August - with Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield also in the running alongside Glasgow.

On 1 September two jobs listed as ‘Managing Director Eurovision’ were listed by the BBC - originally listed as being based in the Manchester area and Wales - they have since been changed to ‘flexible - travel to host city’ required.

As all potential host cities are in the north of England / Scotland - and the BBC Eurovision production being moved to Manchester this year - it’s likely that this isn’t a telltale sign of the would-be host city.

Glasgow currently is the hot favourite to host the contest - with bookmakers placing Birmingham the second in the running at a measly 10 per cent chance of success, or 1/9 odds at it’s highest.

It was announced that the UK would be hosting Eurovision 2023 after it was found that last year’s winners, Ukraine, would be unable to host the contest.