The Italian experience of midnight spaghetti (La Spaghettata di Mezzanotte) is coming to Sugo in the city centre at the start of September, hosted by the premium Italian beer brand Menabrea.

Premium Italian beer Menabrea, is set to launch an Italian experience in Glasgow on Thursday 1 September at Sugo Pasta in the city centre.

Menabrea Midnights ‘after parties’ will bring the best of Italian culture coupled with their traditional Italian beer to create an unmissable evening in Glasgow.

For the first time ever, Menabrea is bringing the Italian late-night tradition, ‘La Spaghettata di Mezzanotte’ (or ‘Midnight Spaghetti’) to the UK.

Menabrea Midnights will launch in Glasgow on September 1

Menabrea Midnights is a series of late night experiences taking place in London, Bristol, Manchester, and Glasgow - with a delicious twist at midnight.

This collection of up-tempo experiences will bring people across Britain together to enjoy Italian culture, after hours.

In Italy, midnight spaghetti is more than a late-night snack, it’s ‘an impromptu celebration of Italian delights’, say the Menabrea team.

The late-night concept is a way to enjoy the evening and company, for as long as possible.

Giving the Menabrea Midnights tour the Italian seal of approval, well-known chef and restaurateur of Pastaio, Stevie Parle, has developed the Midnight Spaghetti recipe using traditional ingredients such as garlic, chilli, and olive oil.

The event will begin with an evening workshop, where attendees can learn about how they can recreate their own midnight spaghetti evening at home with friends and loved ones.

Guests will be sampling Menabrea throughout the session to truly learn how Italian flavours can come together.

Angus Lawrie, spokesperson at Menabrea, commented: “As an award winning Italian birra with 170+ years of brewing expertise, we are passionate about facilitating authentic Italian experiences through the highest quality food & drink.

“Italy is integral to the Menabrea brand and Italians always have a special way of doing everything, which is why we can’t wait to launch Menabrea Midnights and bring this unmissable concept to the UK.”