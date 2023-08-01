Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Is this your dog? Scotrail staff save tiny terrier lost at Anniesland Station

The dog is currently awaiting pick-up from it’s owner!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:48 BST

A small dog, possibly a Yorkshire Terrier, was found lost in Anniesland Train Station by Scotrail staff.

The staff scooped up the small confused pooch and placed it in the care of the British Transport Police at Glasgow Queen Street Station.

It’s possible that the small lost dog answers to ‘Lola’ as a little over an hour ago - a dog with a similar description, and also wearing a distinctive green bobble, was reported missing from G13 1BD near Tambowie Street on a Glasgow lost pet Facebook page.

Most Popular
‘Lola’ was found wandering around Anniesland station‘Lola’ was found wandering around Anniesland station
‘Lola’ was found wandering around Anniesland station

A spokesperson for Scotrail wrote on Twitter:” This adorable wee dog was found running around Anniesland station this morning.

“She’s currently in the care of @BTP at Glasgow Queen St. station. We just want to get her home so if anyone recognises her please contact us or staff at the station.

“Feel free to retweet. Thank you!”

Related topics:ScotRailFacebook