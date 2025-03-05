State-of-the-Art bowling alley and entertainment destination to open in Glasgow

A new state-of-the-art bowling and entertainment venue is set to open in Glasgow this summer.

King Pins has announced it will be making its Glasgow debut this summer at Silverburn. The new venue promises a top-tier bowling experience with state-of-the-art lanes, immersive games, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Venues have already launched across the UK since 2023.

King Pins Glasgow will be home to a variety of family-friendly games and activities - including ten-pin bowling, King Pins’ signature Duck Pin bowling, tech darts, American pool, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, and an arcade.

The new entertainment venue will also cater for those looking for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. King Pins Glasgow will have a bar and onsite eatery. Further information on the food and beverage offering is set to become available ahead of the launch.

Glasgow was named the "perfect location" for the brand's first Scottish venue | King Pins

The new site 21,000 sqft site will be opening in Glasgow’s popular Silverburn shopping centre and will welcome bowlers and fun-seekers of all ages, from seasoned bowlers or those looking for a night out with friends and family. King Pins will also have a range of corporate and event packages to cater to businesses and larger groups.

James Travis, Brand Manager at King Pins, said that Glasgow is the “perfect location” for the businesses first Scottish venue.

He said: “We’re thrilled to bring King Pins to Glasgow and introduce a fresh and exciting activity experience to the city.

“Glasgow is the perfect location for our first venue in Scotland, and we are eager to be part of such a vibrant and dynamic community. We can’t wait to start welcoming guests and create unforgettable memories.”

Since launching their first two sites in Manchester in summer 2023 and May 2024, Kings Pins has quickly expanded across the UK following a recent launch in Bristol’s Cabot Circus. King Pins Glasgow will be the brand’s first site in Scotland and the brand has plans to open further sites in Belfast and Leeds in the future.