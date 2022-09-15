KT Tunstall is coming to Glasgow on her UK-wide tour next year.

KT Tunstall has announced a UK-wide tour, including a date in Glasgow, in anticipation of her next album.

The 16-date tour will be the Scottish singer’s first since the pandemic, and it is expected to feature all the hits plus new tracks.

Available to pre-order now, her seventh album, NUT, will be released on September 9, and will include her latest singles Private Eyes, I am the Pilot and Canyons.

NUT is the third instalment of her trilogy of albums which she started in 2016. Each part of the trilogy relates to the three existential parts of ourselves; KIN = Spirit, WAX = Body, and NUT = Mind.

KT explained why she chose NUT as the album’s name and her inspiration for the cover art.

She said: “Growing up in Scotland, if someone was losing their temper you would say, ‘Dinny lose yer Nut!’ I love that the word also means a seed.

“The album artwork is all about the brain being a garden; you reap what you sow, you need to keep the weeds at bay, and there is an almost supernatural beauty to when things blossom.”

The ‘Suddenly I See’ singer added that the tour will have a fresh lineup of supporting artists.

She said: “This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I’m so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line up of amazing musicians.

“Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows [of Razorlight] on drums (who played on ‘NUT’). He’ll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show.”

When is KT Tunstall coming to Glasgow?

KT Tunstall is scheduled to play at SEC Armadillo on March 17 2023. It’s the final date of the UK leg of the tour.

How to get tickets

Tickets went on sale at 10am on September 2, and are available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

Is there a support act?

Andy Burrows, Razorlight’s drummer, will be joining KT Tunstall on tour. He also played on the new album.

What will the setlist be?

The setlist is unknown because the tour is yet to start. But, KT’s most recent gig featured a mix of classic hits, new songs and covers:

It Took Me So Long to Get Here, but Here I Am Miniature Disasters Other Side of the World Black Horse and the Cherry Tree / Black Betty / Seven Nation Army The Boys of Summer (Don Henley cover) Under the Weather The River Closer to Fine (Indigo Girls cover) Suddenly I See Girls Just Want to Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper cover)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: KT Tunstall performs onstage during Andrew McMahon’s Drive-In Concert at City National Grove of Anaheim on July 10, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Who is KT Tunstall?

The Scottish musician’s success began in 2004, with the release of her multi-platinum debut album, Eye to the Telescope. It included global hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See.

The Grammy nominated singer said her style has a “troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven emotional side” and an “electrified rock side of my work with rawness and teeth."

Her success continued for the next decade, releasing another three critically acclaimed, platinum albums.

But, in 2015, she sold everything she owned and moved to California - a break before spending the next seven years on creating the album trilogy.

She said the first instalment of the trilogy, KIN, was like “an absolute phoenix out of the ashes."

Now, she will tour with the album she describes as “the soundtrack to me creating a new version of myself."

KT Tunstall full list of tour dates

February 24 - York, York Barbican

February 26 - Manchester, Albert Hall

February 27 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

February 28 - Bath, Bath Forum

March 2 - Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

March 3 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

March 4 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

March 6 - Cardiff, St David’s Hall

March 7 - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

March 9 - Guildford, G Live

March 10 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

March 11 - Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

March 14 - Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall

March 15 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

March 17 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo