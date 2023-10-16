Lanarkshire church announce success of ‘pet blessing’ over the weekend
The Church of Scotland honoured the four-legged friends of their congregation with a ‘pet blessing’
A Lanarkshire church opened its doors to welcome four-legged friends and their owners to a pet blessing last Sunday, October 15, for the very first time.
The ‘pet blessing’ was a resounding success for Bellshill Central Parish Church, who decided on holding the event as something new to try out and involve the local community.
Speaking about the service, Kirk elder Alan Matthew said that they were looking forward to hosting something unusual.
Alan said:“We’re delighted to have an opportunity to invite the wider community this weekend to Bellshill Central’s pet blessing.
“Whilst a quirky event, it’s a chance for us to celebrate and recognise the very real companionship that our pets bring to our day to day lives, as well as to remember our wider responsibility to care for God’s creation.
“The format will include our young church leader Emily sharing her own experiences of working with animals and speaking about the benefits of having a furry friend at your side.
“Others will be also invited to speak about their own stories and memories. All animals and people, large or small, are welcome.”
Many Church of Scotland congregations have chosen to hold similar events in October due to the feast of St Francis, patron saint of animals, taking place near the start of the month.