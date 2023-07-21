Legendary Glasgow band Simple Minds announce special live album release

Simple Minds have announced that they are to release a brand new live recording of the band performing their critically lauded & ground-breaking 1982 album New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84).
It was recorded during a special one-off live performance in Scotland’s 12th Century Paisley Abbey as part of Sky Arts ‘Greatest Albums Live’ which is to be broadcast live for the first time tonight (July 21).
The track listing on the release includes:
- Someone Somewhere in Summertime
- Colours Fly and Catherine Wheel
- Promised You a Miracle
- Big Sleep
- Somebody Up There Likes You
- New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
- Glittering Prize
- Hunter and the Hunted
- King Is White and in the Crowd
Advertisement
Advertisement
The announcement comes after the band confirmed that they would be returning to New Zealand in 2024 to headline the Summer Concert Tour 2024 with them set to play three gigs at Taupo Amphitheatre, Claudelands Oval, Hamilton and Gibbston Valley Winery, Queenstown in January and February. They will also be joined by fellow Scottish band Texas along with Collective Soul and Pseudo Echo.
This special recording will be released on October 27 with it being available on red and black marble vinyl, CD and digitial with it now being available to pre-order here.