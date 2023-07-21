Legendary Glasgow band Simple Minds announce special live album release

The new live album from Simple Minds is to be released later this year

Simple Minds have announced that they are to release a brand new live recording of the band performing their critically lauded & ground-breaking 1982 album New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84).

It was recorded during a special one-off live performance in Scotland’s 12th Century Paisley Abbey as part of Sky Arts ‘Greatest Albums Live’ which is to be broadcast live for the first time tonight (July 21).

The track listing on the release includes:

Someone Somewhere in Summertime Colours Fly and Catherine Wheel Promised You a Miracle Big Sleep Somebody Up There Likes You New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) Glittering Prize Hunter and the Hunted King Is White and in the Crowd

The announcement comes after the band confirmed that they would be returning to New Zealand in 2024 to headline the Summer Concert Tour 2024 with them set to play three gigs at Taupo Amphitheatre, Claudelands Oval, Hamilton and Gibbston Valley Winery, Queenstown in January and February. They will also be joined by fellow Scottish band Texas along with Collective Soul and Pseudo Echo.