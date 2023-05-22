Simple Minds give exciting update on latest tour plans

Much loved Glasgow band Simple Minds today (May 22) gave an update on where the band where at in terms of tour plans with them likely to get back on the road in 2024.

The Glasgow rockers last took the stage in their hometown in April 2022 as they gave a sparkling performance to the audience after the original gig had been postponed due to the pandemic. Simple Minds music has aged like fine wine as Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill along with the rest of the band still put on some heck of a performance. Songs on the night mainly celebrated the band’s incredible back catalogue with only one song being played off their most recent release Direction of the Heart.

Frontman Jim Kerr took to social media to give an update on where the band is at with tour plans but first gave a mention to former Minds bassist John Giblin with Kerr saying, “News of the passing of former Minds bassists John Giblin, sent my normally buoyant spirit on a tailspin and I still feel quite submerged.”

Giblin replaced Derek Forbes in Simple Minds at the height of their fame in the mid-1980s as his first public performance with the band was at Live Aid in 1985. Over the years he played with a number of world-renowned artists such as Kate Bush, John Lennon, Peter Gabriel and Paul McCartney amongst others.

The weather in Sicily doesn’t appear to have been the best for the past month which is where Kerr and Burchill now both reside. Kerr appears to have been busy distracting himself away from the rotten weather as he said, “Having the kind of work that allows to mentally throw myself in deep to another world usually provides an escape in any case. Making music certainly does that. Likewise, writing songs and playing around with words. In those moments of creativity I’m more than able to put all else aside and get myself above the doom and gloom.. to somehow find ‘the sparkle in the rain’.

Next year marks 40 years since the release of Simple Minds’ sixth studio album which was a huge commercial breakthrough as it reached number one in the UK album charts which increased the band’s media attention. It could mean that next year’s tour could be playing this album in full which includes classic tracks such as ‘Up on the Catwalk’ and ‘Waterfront’.

Kerr ended by saying, “A couple of weeks ago I gave the impression that Simple Minds were on the verge of announcing tour dates for next year. And indeed we were. So I was told. And then about a week later. I was told differently.