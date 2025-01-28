Legendary Lanarkshire bridge shut for one week for improvement works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Essential resurfacing works are to take place on a road in East Kilbride from next week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will mean Newhousemill Road will be closed from its junction with Muttonhole Road to its junction with Lismore, East Kilbride, and will start on Monday 27 January at 8am.

Weather and resources permitting, the works should be complete by 4pm on Friday 31 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means there will be no access over Newhousemill Bridge, known locally as ‘the wee bridge’, for the duration of the works.

General traffic will be unable to travel through the closure during the works, although access will be maintained for residents and businesses as much as possible.

There may be instances where local access and egress will be significantly delayed depending on the status and progress of works on site. Traffic Marshals and site staff will be there to advise and assist where access is required during the working day.

Newhousemill Bridge (better known as the Wee Bridge) near East Kilbride has shut for essential works this week | Contributed

A diversion will be in place via A726 Strathaven Road, East Kilbride Expressway, Sydes Brae, Parkneuk Road, Newhousemill Road and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Roads, Transportation and Fleet Services, Colin Park, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these essential works may cause to road users.

“It would be helpful if road users could avoid the area if possible, and if not, to leave extra time for their journey and take into account the diversion route.

“We hope all road users will appreciate the improvements when the works are complete.”