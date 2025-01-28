Legendary Lanarkshire bridge shut for one week for improvement works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The works will mean Newhousemill Road will be closed from its junction with Muttonhole Road to its junction with Lismore, East Kilbride, and will start on Monday 27 January at 8am.
Weather and resources permitting, the works should be complete by 4pm on Friday 31 January.
This means there will be no access over Newhousemill Bridge, known locally as ‘the wee bridge’, for the duration of the works.
General traffic will be unable to travel through the closure during the works, although access will be maintained for residents and businesses as much as possible.
There may be instances where local access and egress will be significantly delayed depending on the status and progress of works on site. Traffic Marshals and site staff will be there to advise and assist where access is required during the working day.
A diversion will be in place via A726 Strathaven Road, East Kilbride Expressway, Sydes Brae, Parkneuk Road, Newhousemill Road and vice versa.
Head of Roads, Transportation and Fleet Services, Colin Park, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these essential works may cause to road users.
“It would be helpful if road users could avoid the area if possible, and if not, to leave extra time for their journey and take into account the diversion route.
“We hope all road users will appreciate the improvements when the works are complete.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.