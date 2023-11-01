Letherby Triangle community project hit by funding issues

A plan to transform a traffic island in Mount Florida into a public square is up in the air over funding difficulties but the council hopes cash can still be found.

Plans for the Letherby Triangle included creating a space for the public to use by offering seating, better lighting and greenery and boosting pedestrian safety. Building a staircase leading to a platform among trees and closing Carmunnock Road are also part of the proposals.

But last week’s full council meeting heard the project, which is being led by Mount Florida Community Council, could be hit by funding hurdles.

Explaining the issues, councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said an application to pay for construction for the Letherby Triangle project was made to charity Sustrans last year.

The convenor for transport said: “In March this year Sustrans provided an award in principle but later the funding parameters were changed – no longer permitting multi year funding for projects. This has generated difficulties as the Letherby Triangle requires multiple years of funding to support the preparation, construction and opening of the project.”

Councillor Millar said Sustrans Places for Everyone will no longer fund construction work for projects, which will instead see councils directed to a Transport Scotland Active travel transformation fund.

Councillor Millar added that development has “the potential to create additional barriers to this and similar projects.” He continued: “We are urgently seeking clarification from Sustrans on how the project can be progress and proceed given the award in principle was received.”

The update was given at last week’s full council meeting in response to a question from Scottish Greens councillor Holly Bruce asking for the status of the project and whether it faced barriers. Councillor Millar said the council is committed to working with the community council to “secure funding.”