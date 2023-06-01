Local community express concerns about anti-social behaviour at Hampden Park events

A number of incidents have occurred over the years while large crowds have been at the stadium

Major events at Hampden Park are “still a disaster” for the local community, with anti-social behaviour including “public urination and defecation” among issues reported.

Despite efforts to tackle the problems, a community representative said public behaviour around event days in Mount Florida remains a huge issue. Judith Pollock, of Mount Florida Community Council, told Glasgow’s licensing committee that “the level of anti-social behaviour has just gone through the roof” since the covid pandemic. Her comments came as councillors decided to award a temporary public entertainment licence to the Scottish Football Association for a Red Hot Chili Peppers gig at the stadium on July 23.

It has previously been reported that the police presence around Hampden Park has been stepped up following concerns over anti-social behaviour, including urinating in public and fighting. In June last year, Police Scotland urged football fans not to urinate in the gardens of homes near Hampden park ahead of a Scotland international game. Back in 2021, the community council called for action from the police to tackle issues.

Ms Pollock said there has been “drinking, drug taking, public urination and defecation, including in gardens and closes” as well as violence and intimidation. She said a public reassurance group had been set up by the police and “some steps have been taken to address issues”, with officers patrolling the streets rather than just the stadium. The FA has also provided additional toilets at Hampden.

“However, it has not solved the problem of people urinating elsewhere, particularly at the train station,” Ms Pollock added. “The level of anti-social behaviour is still unacceptable.” She also said Mount Florida “doesn’t have the capacity” for the number of visitors as there are “only three pubs and a few cafes. The majority of the audience for the concert probably won’t have been to the venue before, it’s the only Red Hot Chili Peppers gig in the UK outside of London.” Ms Pollock also said public transport is limited so many people get picked up in cars, which cause traffic jams and sit “on streets with engines idling after midnight”.

Colin MacDonald, safety operations manager at the stadium, said: “Some concerns that have been raised are not unfortunately within our gift.” He added it is “clear there have been improvements” since the community reassurance group was set up and said there are “ongoing discussions” about toilets at Mount Florida train station, which isn’t in the FA’s “jurisdiction”. Mr MacDonald suggested the FA could put up signs to direct people to the stadium toilets. He added the FA has a “good relationship” with the police and a transport group had “managed to get improved transport links”, including First Group running a Hampden Express service.

