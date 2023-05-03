Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
9 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
11 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
13 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
18 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
18 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Lewis Capaldi announces intimate Glasgow gig ahead of new album release

The singer will appear at SWG3 later this month

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th May 2023, 00:10 BST

Lewis Capaldi fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his new album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ which is set to be released on May 19.

On release week, Capaldi has now revealed that he will doing five intimate Q&A sessions about the album with special acoustic shows which will be his “smallest shows since 2017.”

He is set to appear in Kingston where he will launch the album, Dundee, Nottingham and Bristol. There will also be a performance in Glasgow where he will play SWG3 on May 20.

Most Popular

The tickets will be around £20 which shall include a copy of the album that includes tunes such as Pointless, Forget Me and Wish You the Best which have all reached UK chart number one spots which shall in turn benefit local record stores.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday May 5 at 10am from Capaldi’s official website.

Related topics:Lewis CapaldiGlasgowDundeeNottinghamBristolMusicLive Music