Lewis Capaldi announces intimate Glasgow gig ahead of new album release

The singer will appear at SWG3 later this month

Lewis Capaldi fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his new album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ which is set to be released on May 19.

On release week, Capaldi has now revealed that he will doing five intimate Q&A sessions about the album with special acoustic shows which will be his “smallest shows since 2017.”

He is set to appear in Kingston where he will launch the album, Dundee, Nottingham and Bristol. There will also be a performance in Glasgow where he will play SWG3 on May 20.

The tickets will be around £20 which shall include a copy of the album that includes tunes such as Pointless, Forget Me and Wish You the Best which have all reached UK chart number one spots which shall in turn benefit local record stores.

