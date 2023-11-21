TRNSMT have just announced their line-up for 2024 - headlining the weekend festival is Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris.

TRNSMT have just announced the bands and musicians that make their line-up for 2024 - here's everything you need to know, including how to get pre-sale tickets.

Who will headline TRNSMT 2024?

TRNSMT is set to take place in Glasgow Green next year from July 12 - July 14 2024. Liam Gallagher will headline the main stage Friday July 12, Gerry Cinnamon will play Saturday July 13, and Calvin Harris will take over the main stage on July 15, Sunday.

It’ll be the third time that LG has played TRNSMT, having played the Glasgow Green festival back in 2021 and 2018. Liam Gallagher will also play two nights at the Hydro on June 19 and June 20 2024.

The former Oasis frontman said: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

What musicians and bands are playing TRNSMT?

Also playing across the weekend include the likes of Garbage, Courteeners, Chase & Status, The Snuts, Rick Astley, Tom Grennan, Declan McKenna, Dylan John Thomas, Blossoms, Sugababes, Example, Cian Ducrot, Enter Shikari, Picture This, Baby Queen, The Mary Wallopers, CMAT, The Last Dinner Party.

When do tickets go on sale for TRNSMT 2024?

If you’re a member of Three UK you can get tickets now exclusively via the Three+ rewards app - while presale for everyone else will begin tomorrow (November 22).