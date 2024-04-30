Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In its 30th year, Lidl GB has unveiled its wish list of locations for potential new stores in Scotland, from the Merchant City to Ibrox to Summerston.

It comes as the discounter announces plans to open hundreds of new stores across GB, creating thousands of new jobs. This includes locations in Dalmarnock, Alexandria, Livingston and Edinburgh, while regeneration works are ongoing to bring a bigger and better store to its existing Blantyre site.

The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton. The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate.

New store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across Britain and grow its record high market share further.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Lidl has come a long way in Glasgow - and now they’re looking to open even more shops in the city

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discount super market is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Potential new Lidl sites in and around Glasgow include:

Glasgow - Cathcart

Glasgow - Drumchapel

Glasgow - Ibrox

Glasgow - Merchant City

Glasgow - Summerston

Milngavie

Moodiesburn

Newton Mearns

Renfrew

Paisley - South

Paisley - West

Clydebank - North

Cumbernauld - North

Cumbernauld - South

Clarkston

Bishopbriggs

Lidl sites in and around Glasgow that could see relocation include: