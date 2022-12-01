A latern procession is planned to travel down the canal underneath the bridge as the Stockingfield spire is lit up for the first time following it’s opening earlier this month

Communities from across North Glasgow and beyond will gather at Stockingfield Bridge on Saturday, December 3 to take part in a lighting spectacle in celebration of the opening of the new bridge.

The £14m active travel bridge, built over the Forth & Clyde Canal, opened to users for the first time earlier this month and has been welcomed by three communities, Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill, who have reconnected for the first time since 1790.

Advertisement

Residents and travellers will take to the canal’s towpath, carrying lanterns, to mark the moment the new bridge is officially opened. Paddleboarders will also navigate along the canal to the bridge whilst lighting up the area.

The event will see people arrive by bike, boot and boat to the stunning steel structure where for the first time the Stockingfield Spire will be lit up into the night visible from across Glasgow’s skyline.

Throughout the evening there will also be music, a light show, and those in attendance will be entertained by fire performers on the waters of the canal.