Communities from across North Glasgow and beyond will gather at Stockingfield Bridge on Saturday, December 3 to take part in a lighting spectacle in celebration of the opening of the new bridge.
The £14m active travel bridge, built over the Forth & Clyde Canal, opened to users for the first time earlier this month and has been welcomed by three communities, Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill, who have reconnected for the first time since 1790.
Residents and travellers will take to the canal’s towpath, carrying lanterns, to mark the moment the new bridge is officially opened. Paddleboarders will also navigate along the canal to the bridge whilst lighting up the area.
The event will see people arrive by bike, boot and boat to the stunning steel structure where for the first time the Stockingfield Spire will be lit up into the night visible from across Glasgow’s skyline.
Throughout the evening there will also be music, a light show, and those in attendance will be entertained by fire performers on the waters of the canal.
The procession, which will be led by Glasgow-based art group, Carnival Arts, will take place from four separate meeting points; towpath under Ruchill Street Bridge, towpath at Lock 2, towpath at Lambhill Stables, and Brassey Street entrance, all setting off at 4pm.