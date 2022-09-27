List of all Glasgow city centre streets to be redesigned in upcoming council project

The scheme would see the city centre more pedestrianised with cycle paths, trees, and wider footpaths.

Plans to redesign 17 key city centre streets into greener spaces with better cycle paths, trees and wider footpaths are gathering pace.

The £115 million ‘Avenues’ scheme will see Argyle Street, Holland Street, High Street, Hope Street and George Square transformed among others.

There will be less road space for cars, better lighting, and rain gardens, among other measures.

Projects have faced hold-ups due to increased costs, shortage of materials, and other problems fuelled by Brexit, Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine.

The council is presenting an update on the Avenues programme to councillors sitting on the neighbourhoods, housing and public realm city policy committee this week.

The paper prepared for politicians added: “This investment will introduce a network of pedestrian and cycle priority routes across Glasgow city centre that will incorporate green/blue infrastructure, increased pedestrian and cycle space, and improved connectivity”

“The Avenues programme provides surface water management measures through street trees and SUD’s. Green infrastructure and reduced carriageway space for motorised vehicles will improve air quality and help contribute towards carbon net zero by 2030.”

The £115 million City Deal funding will be used to pay for most of the Avenues projects.

Another £23 million from Sustrans will fund Avenues the areas of South Portland Street, Dobbie’s Loan, Duke Street and John Knox Street and Cowcaddens Road.

The Avenues scheme will see decreased road space, with wider footpaths, cycle lanes, and more green space.

Progress updates in streets set to be redesigned: