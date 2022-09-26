The Winter Coat Exchange hopes to support vulnerable people in Glasgow throughout the cost of living crisis, in a sustainable fashion.

A local business in Glasgow is launching a winter coat exchange, in which Glaswegians can donate winter coats and waterproof jackets to support vulnerable people this winter.

The Clydeside Collective will launch its winter coat exchange across its three Scottish stores on Saturday October 1. Locals are being urged to donate good quality coats and waterproof jackets for all ages and sizes.

The coats will be available for anyone to collect at St Enoch Centre, Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird completely free of charge, no questions asked.

The Clydeside Collective launched its first ever winter coat exchange in January of this year. At the time, it proved to be a genuine lifeline for many local individuals and families unable to afford a warm and comfortable coat to protect themselves from the elements.

The Clydeside Collective founder, Sara Thomson, predicts this winter will be even more challenging for even more people. She said: “We launched the winter coat exchange at the beginning of the year and sadly, here we are again.

“Except this time, it is even worse. Right across Scotland, there are people that are genuinely scared of what this winter may bring.

“People who now can’t afford even the most basic essentials because the cost of living has skyrocketed. For many people, winter 2022 will be a season of crisis.

“But we are determined to make a difference, and we know there are countless people in Glasgow and Edinburgh that want to help too.”

Some of the winter coats on offer as part of the exchange programme at the St Enochs Centre.

The winter coat exchange was set up as a response to the cost of living crisis in Glasgow in a sustainable manner which doesn’t contribute to the ongoing climate crisis.

The winter coat exchange is a sustainable solution that aims to keep quality clothes out of landfill and in use for longer, thus promoting a circular economy, and helping to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry.

As a Community Interest Company, all profits from The Clydeside Collective go towards supporting the community and promoting sustainability through the arts.

The Clydeside Collective actively supports individuals with mental health or support needs to grow in confidence and gain experience in the workplace, and offers business mentorship to any members of the Collective.