Loch Fyne village lists only pub in the community for sale for £350k
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market Tarbert’s only pub, The Corner House Bar, in Argyll & Bute for £350k on the bonny banks on Loch Lomond.
Centrally located in the village, The Corner House benefits from a yearly influx of tourists throughout the summer, as well as visitors making their way to the Whisky Isle using the Islay ferry service.
Being the only pub in the village, The Corner House is also very popular with locals for its varied offering of malt whisky, drafts, spirits and wines and for its live music, showing live sport and pool.
Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “This is a great opportunity to acquire an easily managed, well-performing ‘wet-led’ public house in Tarbert.
“The property has been owned by our clients for over 30 years and has come to the market as the existing management looks to retire. Tarbert is a real festival hotspot and hosts up to 10 festivals a year, normally beginning in May and ending around December.”
