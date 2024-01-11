Festivals of Glasgow: The 12 best festivals you need to check out in Glasgow in 2024

These are the best festivals you need to check out in Glasgow in 2024

It's only the start of the year and already we're trying to sort out festival season in Glasgow - let us help you do the same this year!

We wanted to look at the biggest and best festivals going on in Glasgow in 2024 - as well as some of the lesser known underground festivals - regardless if they're centred around music, food and drink, or even paganism.

If like us the dark and dreary days of a Glaswegian January has you longing for the sunny days of festival season - take a look below at festivals.

1 . TRNSMT 2024 The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024 - this year's headliners include Calvin Harris, Gerry Cinnamon, and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Tim Craig Photo: Tim Craig

2 . Glasgow Film Festival The Glasgow Film Festival is run from the historic Glasgow Film Theatre with a red carpet rolled out for the stars that make the films happen. It brings cinema from across the world right here to the heart of Glasgow. Any movie fan would be daft to miss it. Photo: Supplied

3 . Glasgow International Comedy Festival Glasgow International Comedy Festival is back in Glasgow later this month - with the likes of Frankie Boyle, Zara Gladman, Elaine C Smith, and many more familiar faces performing across venues in Glasgow. If you're wanting a cheer up this blue January, go see your favourite comedian - or find your new favourite comedian - at the Glasgow Comedy Festival. Have a laugh at Glasgow Comedy Festival. Photo: Supplied

4 . Kelvingrove Summer Nights With the likes of Siouxsie Sioux gracing the Kelvingrove Bandstand last year, it's not something you want to miss in 2024. The line-up for this year hasn't been announced yet, but it'll surely be worth your time if you're a music fan. Photo: Calum Buchan