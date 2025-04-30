Long lost war memorial returned to Maryhill after going missing for decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-lost World War I memorial plaque has been reunited to its original home in Glasgow’s Maryhill.

The plaque - which commemorates 78 fallen soldiers, many of whom served with the antecedent regiments of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, was recently discovered in a museum storeroom after a member of the public was researching an ancestor lost in the war.

Members of The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s 6th Battalion (6 SCOTS), located in Maryhill, attended the ceremony, alongside a bugler from 6 SCOTS Lowland Band and a piper.

The event, which was open to the public, saw both serving military personnel and veterans warmly welcomed to lay wreaths and honour the memory of the fallen who were local to the area. The re-dedication ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by local men during the Great War and stood as a testament to the strength of community ties.

Sgt James Gould and Captain William Jason Craig of 6 SCOTS present the WWI memorial plaque back into the local community | Contributed

Captain William Jason Craig of 6 SCOTS said: "It was a privilege for 6 SCOTS to be present and take part in the re-dedication of this important memorial. The men named on the plaque gave their lives in service of their country, and it is only right that their memory continues to be honoured by the communities they came from.”