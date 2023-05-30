Lucky Glasgow couple win top prize of £300k from Springburn scratchcard

A lucky couple from Glasgow are looking forward to treating family, enjoying more quality time together and being mortgage-free after scooping £300,000 on a National Lottery Bingo Bonus Scratchcard.

Elizabeth and George Galloway are planning home improvements including an extension, and the win will enable George to spend more time at home rather than working overtime.

The pair are planning to help their daughter on to the property ladder thanks to their fortune. Also on the kind-hearted couple’s list is a new car for Elizabeth’s dad and a new bathroom for her mum.

Elizabeth, 49, initially thought she had scooped £1,000 until she looked more closely and continued scratching off the numbers on the card!

She said, “I regularly buy Scratchcards but have never won more than say £10, so I couldn’t quite believe it when I started to see what I had won.

“At first, I thought it was £1,000, which I would have been happy with, but as I carried on, I realised it was much more than that and I was in complete shock!

“I called my daughter and we went back to Tesco together, where I’d bought the Scratchcard, to check I wasn’t seeing things! They said I needed to contact Camelot, so I knew then that I must be right!

“After they confirmed everything, I called my husband who thought I was winding him up. I was absolutely ecstatic and kept having to check it was real – I still can’t believe it now!”

National Lottery winners Liz and George Galloway celebrate after winning Â£300,000 on the National Lottery Bingo Bonus Scratch card in Glasgow. (Photo: Anthony Devlin)

As well as treating their loved ones, the couple are looking forward to paying off their mortgage almost 15 years early, while George will no longer have to do overtime in his role as a truck driver.

Elizabeth added, “Our daughter is currently renting a flat and, with the way the market is at the moment, it’s been difficult for her to get on the property ladder, so we’re looking forward to helping her out.

“I’d always said that if I won the Lottery, I’d buy my dad a new car so I can’t wait to do that, as well as treat my mum to her dream bathroom!

“Paying off our mortgage early is something we never thought would be possible – being able to do that alone is incredible. At the moment, George regularly does overtime, but now, he won’t need to so we can have a little more free time together, enjoy a few staycations and help our loved ones.”