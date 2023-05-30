The Boss will perform in Scotland for the first time in seven years

A number of commuters will be heading through to the capital today (May 30) to see the legendary Bruce Springsteen perform at Murrayfield Stadium.

It’s set to be a scorcher in Edinburgh with temperatures set to reach 19 degrees meaning it’s best to get some sun cream on just incase. The gig itself has not been without some controversy after tickets to see the legendary American songwriter and The E Street Band sold out last year with many fans left frustrated at Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ which saw the price of tickets skyrocket to inflated prices.

Springsteen is a global superstar having last performed in Scotland at Hampden back in 2016 on his The River Tour meaning that it’s very likely for there to be a huge crowd of people heading through from Glasgow to Edinburgh for the gig.

What do I need for the gig?

Before heading to the stadium, fans must make sure that they have downloaded the Ticketmaster app and ensure that their tickets have loaded prior to arriving at the stadium. No screenshots will be allowed of tickets so definitely make sure that they are working on your phone beforehand.

What time do doors open and when will Springsteen start?

BT Murrayfield are encouraging fans to arrive at the stadium early for the safety and comfort of all and allow plenty of time for security searches.

The West Fan Village will be open for tickets holders at 3.30pm with doors then opening at 4.30pm which is likely to be three hours before the concert starts.

There is no support act for the gig with The Boss likely to take to the stage around 7.30pm and play for three hours until 10.30

Can you take a bag with you?

Only bags A4 size or under (30cm x 21cm) will be permitted into the stadium. Exemptions do apply for medical or childcare purposes. All bags will be subject to a search before entering the stadium with there being no facilities to leave your bag.

What items are prohibited?

Weapons of any kind or anything that could be considered a weapon

Alcohol not obtained from authorised outlets within the Ground

Glass bottles and drinks cans

Controlled container capable of holding liquid which may be capable of causing injury if thrown (sealed plastic bottles of water and soft drinks are allowed up to a maximum of 500mls. Empty re-usable bottles upto a maximum of 500mls are also permitted and can be filled up at our water stations around the stadium.)

Hip flasks, metal drinks bottles, thermos flasks or refillable water bottles

Umbrellas of any size

Air horns, party poppers or silly string

Laser pointers or flashlights

Fireworks or any article or substance whose main purpose is the emission of a flare or the emission of smoke or visible gas

Audio or recording equipment

Go Pros/active cameras and selfie sticks

Pofessional cameras (with lenses larger than 4inches)

Controlled or illegal substances

Items deemed to be inappropriate or offensive – including clothing, flags and banners

Musical instruments

Animals other than guide or assistance dogs

Any other items deemed to pose a risk of injury or annoyance to other customers

How regular are trains to Murrayfield?

Trains to Edinburgh run from both Glasgow Queen Street and Central Station with trains from Queen Street running every 15 minutes at peak times. Concertgoers are best to get off at Haymarket station where they can then walk or catch the tram to the stadium.

When is the last train home to Glasgow?

The last train home to Glasgow from Haymarket station this evening will be at 23.50 which arrives into Glasgow Queen Street at 00.37.

Can I use cash at BT Murrayfield?

BT Murrayfield is a cashless stadium. Contactless / card payments only.

Are there rules around standing?

No peope under the age of 14 are allowed in standing areas whilst those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.