M8 Old Greenock Road to close to traffic for over a week as diversions in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Essential resurfacing works are being undertaken over the next week on Old Greenock Road on the M8

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the eastbound M8 at Junction 30 from Tuesday 25th June until Friday 5th July.

There will be single lane closures on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the M8 between Junctions 29A and 31 between 8pm on Tuesday 25th June and 6am on Wednesday 26th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a total closure of the M8 westbound carriageway between Junctions 29A and 30, as well as single lane closures between Junctions 30 and 31 in both directions from 8pm on Wednesday 26th June and 6am on Thursday 27th Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Westbound traffic will leave the M8 at the Junction 29A off slip road and follow Greenock Road east before taking the first exit at the roundabout onto the A726 and continuing to take the southbound on slip road to the M898 and then returning to the M8 westbound at Junction 30.

A 24-hour contraflow will be in place between Junction 29A and north of Junction 30, as well as a total closure of the eastbound Junction 31 on-slip and Junction 30 off-slip to the M898 between 6am on Thursday 27th June and 8pm on Thursday 4th Eastbound traffic will continue through the contraflow and leave the M8 at Junction 29, following the A726 Barnsford Road/Southbar Road to the roundabout to join the northbound A898.

Traffic wishing to use the eastbound Junction 31 on-slip will take the westbound Junction 31 on slip and follow the M8 to Langbank to return eastbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a total closure of the M8 westbound carriageway between Junctions 29A and 30, as well as single lane closures between Junctions 30 and 31 in both directions from 8pm on Thursday 4th July and 6am on Friday 5th July. Traffic will be diverted as follows: Westbound traffic will leave the M8 at the Junction 29A off slip road and follow Greenock Road east before taking the first exit at the roundabout onto the A726 and continuing to take the southbound on slip road to the M898 and then returning to the M8 westbound at Junction 30.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.