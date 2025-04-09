Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race for Life is coming to Glasgow next month with major disruption in place amidst road closures

Commuters should anticipate major disruption next month as roads are set to be closed all day as Race for Life takes place in the city centre.

All roads listed below will be closed to all vehicles on May 18- with the exception of emergency service vehicles or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council’s filming and events section.

Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. Held across cities all over Britain, the race event has been going on for more than 25 years and has raised nearly £1 billion in the fight to cure cancer.

The complete list of road closures on May 18 from 6am to 4pm for Race for Life are as follows:

Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street

Anchor Lane, for its full length

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Buchanan Street for its full length

Candleriggs, for its full length

Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)

Cochrane Street, for its full length

Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane, nearside, westbound)

Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket

Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)

Finnieston Quay, for its full length (westbound only)

Garth Street, for its full length

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street

George Square all sides

Glassford Street, for its full length

Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Greendyke Street, for its full length

Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street

Howard Street, for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Miller Street

Jamaica Street, for its full length

John Street, for its full length

King George V Bridge, for its full length

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

Lancefield Quay, for its full length

Martha Street, for its full length

Midland Street, for its full length

Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane

Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length

North Frederick Street, for its full length

North Hanover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street

Queen Street, for its full length

Royal Exchange Square for its full length

Saltmarket, for its full length

South Frederick Street, for its full length

St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street

Stockwell Place, for its full length

Stockwell Street, for its full length

The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)

Trongate, for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street

Union Street, for its full length

Victoria Bridge for its full length

West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square

Wilson Street, between Candleriggs and Hutcheson Street