Major disruption expected as road closures anticipated for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life event to be held in Glasgow next month
Commuters should anticipate major disruption next month as roads are set to be closed all day as Race for Life takes place in the city centre.
All roads listed below will be closed to all vehicles on May 18- with the exception of emergency service vehicles or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council’s filming and events section.
Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. Held across cities all over Britain, the race event has been going on for more than 25 years and has raised nearly £1 billion in the fight to cure cancer.
The complete list of road closures on May 18 from 6am to 4pm for Race for Life are as follows:
- Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street
- Anchor Lane, for its full length
- Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street
- Buchanan Street for its full length
- Candleriggs, for its full length
- Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)
- Cochrane Street, for its full length
- Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane, nearside, westbound)
- Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket
- Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)
- Finnieston Quay, for its full length (westbound only)
- Garth Street, for its full length
- George Street between George Square and Montrose Street
- George Square all sides
- Glassford Street, for its full length
- Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
- Greendyke Street, for its full length
- Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street
- Howard Street, for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Miller Street
- Jamaica Street, for its full length
- John Street, for its full length
- King George V Bridge, for its full length
- King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate
- Lancefield Quay, for its full length
- Martha Street, for its full length
- Midland Street, for its full length
- Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane
- Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length
- North Frederick Street, for its full length
- North Hanover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Queen Street, for its full length
- Royal Exchange Square for its full length
- Saltmarket, for its full length
- South Frederick Street, for its full length
- St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street
- Stockwell Place, for its full length
- Stockwell Street, for its full length
- The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)
- Trongate, for its full length
- Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street
- Union Street, for its full length
- Victoria Bridge for its full length
- West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square
- Wilson Street, between Candleriggs and Hutcheson Street
