Major retailer to return to Argyle Street after taking over empty Topshop site

A massive British fashion and home store is set to return to Argyle Street - taking over the empty Topshop site in the St Enoch Centre facing out onto the main thoroughfare.
Next will buy up the two-floor unit in - after closing their Argyle Street branch back in the beginning of 2022.
Topshop closed up shop on Argyle and Buchanan Street back in 2020 - after the brand was bought up by ASOS and went fully online, abandoning their brick and mortar stores.
Next still has a presence in the city centre in the Buchanan Galleries - although it can be assumed the new shop on Argyle Street will be their flagship store, as the British brand took out a 10-year lease on the old Topshop site, not to mention the scheduled demolition of the galleries in 2027.
A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St Enoch and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year.
“We look forward to showcasing our latest autumn/winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”
Matt Elgey - senior asset manager at St Enoch’s operators, Sovereign Centros - added: “The arrival of Next boosts St Enoch’s position as the epicentre for retail and leisure within Glasgow city centre and will complement our exciting occupier line up.”