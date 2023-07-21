Register
Major retailer to return to Argyle Street after taking over empty Topshop site

It’s been three years since the fashion brand closed the shop and it’s lay empty since!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

A massive British fashion and home store is set to return to Argyle Street - taking over the empty Topshop site in the St Enoch Centre facing out onto the main thoroughfare.

Next will buy up the two-floor unit in - after closing their Argyle Street branch back in the beginning of 2022.

Topshop closed up shop on Argyle and Buchanan Street back in 2020 - after the brand was bought up by ASOS and went fully online, abandoning their brick and mortar stores.

Next still has a presence in the city centre in the Buchanan Galleries - although it can be assumed the new shop on Argyle Street will be their flagship store, as the British brand took out a 10-year lease on the old Topshop site, not to mention the scheduled demolition of the galleries in 2027.

Topshop on Argyle Street, which has lay empty for 3 years, is set to be replaced with a Next later this year

A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St Enoch and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year.

“We look forward to showcasing our latest autumn/winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”

Matt Elgey - senior asset manager at St Enoch’s operators, Sovereign Centros - added: “The arrival of Next boosts St Enoch’s position as the epicentre for retail and leisure within Glasgow city centre and will complement our exciting occupier line up.”

