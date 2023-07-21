Major retailer to return to Argyle Street after taking over empty Topshop site

It’s been three years since the fashion brand closed the shop and it’s lay empty since!

A massive British fashion and home store is set to return to Argyle Street - taking over the empty Topshop site in the St Enoch Centre facing out onto the main thoroughfare.

Next will buy up the two-floor unit in - after closing their Argyle Street branch back in the beginning of 2022.

Topshop closed up shop on Argyle and Buchanan Street back in 2020 - after the brand was bought up by ASOS and went fully online, abandoning their brick and mortar stores.

Next still has a presence in the city centre in the Buchanan Galleries - although it can be assumed the new shop on Argyle Street will be their flagship store, as the British brand took out a 10-year lease on the old Topshop site, not to mention the scheduled demolition of the galleries in 2027.

A Next spokesperson said: “Next are excited to be joining St Enoch and being back on Argyle Street after leaving it last year.

“We look forward to showcasing our latest autumn/winter ranges in Scotland’s fashion capital with a planned opening in October.”

