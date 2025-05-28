Major traffic disruption expected in Glasgow as 9 Orange Walks planned for this weekend
Thousands of people are expected to gather all around Glasgow as the Orange Order march to Glasgow Evangelical Church near Cathedral Square this weekend.
Glaswegians can expect traffic restrictions and travel disruption in the city centre, south, east, west and north of the city throughout the day as parades march through Glasgow in the early afternoon.
Marches will begin from across the city before merging on High Street and reaching their final destination at the top of the town. Glaswegians can expect an increased Police presence in the city centre throughout.
Glaswegians can also expect disruption to begin around 11am before continuing into the early afternoon.
The processions will march down the following routes in Glasgow, affecting travel and transport on the roads mentioned.
Southside
A march of 200 will follow this route:
- Centre Street
- King Geroge V Bridge
- Oswald Street
- Hope Street
- West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place
- West George Street
- George Square
- North George Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- John Knox Street
- Cathedral Square
West End
A march of 150 people will follow this route:
- Haugh Road
- Argyle Street
- St Vincent Street
- Pitt Street
- West George Street
- Blythswood Square
- West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place
- West George Street
- George Square North
- High Street
- Castle Street
- John Knox Street
- Cathedral Square.
Partick
East End
A march of 200 will follow this route:
- Brook Street
- London Road
- Bridgeton Cross
- Bain Street
- Barrack Street
- Duke Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- John Knox Street
- Wishart Street
Parkhead
- Quarryknowe Street
- Westmuir Street
- Parkhead Cross
- Springfield Road
- London Road
- Rimsdale Street
- Broad Street
- Brook Street
North
A march of around 180 will follow this route:
- Corn Street
- Cowcaddens
- Garscube Road
- Cowcaddens Road
- Port Dundas Road
- West Nile Street
- Bath Street
- Blythswood Street
- Blythswood Square
- West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place
- West George Street
- George Square (North)
- George Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- John Knox Street
- Cathedral Square
Cowcaddens
- Sunnylaw Street
- Balmore Road
- Saracen Street
- Possil Road
- Garscube road
- Samillfield Street
- Edington street
- Corn Street.
Springburn
- Millarbank Street
- Keppochill Road
- Possill Road
- Garscube Road
- Sawmillfield Road
- Edington Street
- Corn Street
