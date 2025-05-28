Sunday, June 1, will see 9 Orange Walks marching across Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people are expected to gather all around Glasgow as the Orange Order march to Glasgow Evangelical Church near Cathedral Square this weekend.

Glaswegians can expect traffic restrictions and travel disruption in the city centre, south, east, west and north of the city throughout the day as parades march through Glasgow in the early afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marches will begin from across the city before merging on High Street and reaching their final destination at the top of the town. Glaswegians can expect an increased Police presence in the city centre throughout.

Glaswegians can also expect disruption to begin around 11am before continuing into the early afternoon.

The processions will march down the following routes in Glasgow, affecting travel and transport on the roads mentioned.

Around 35 marching bands are set to take part in a mass Orange Order parade in Edinburgh today.

Southside

A march of 200 will follow this route:

Centre Street

King Geroge V Bridge

Oswald Street

Hope Street

West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place

West George Street

George Square

North George Street

High Street

Castle Street

John Knox Street

Cathedral Square

West End

A march of 150 people will follow this route:

Haugh Road

Argyle Street

St Vincent Street

Pitt Street

West George Street

Blythswood Square

West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place

West George Street

George Square North

High Street

Castle Street

John Knox Street

Cathedral Square.

Partick

Beith Street

Rosevale Street

Dumbarton Road

Argyle Street

Sauchiehall Street

Radnor Street

Haugh Road

East End

A march of 200 will follow this route:

Brook Street

London Road

Bridgeton Cross

Bain Street

Barrack Street

Duke Street

High Street

Castle Street

John Knox Street

Wishart Street

Parkhead

Quarryknowe Street

Westmuir Street

Parkhead Cross

Springfield Road

London Road

Rimsdale Street

Broad Street

Brook Street

North

A march of around 180 will follow this route:

Corn Street

Cowcaddens

Garscube Road

Cowcaddens Road

Port Dundas Road

West Nile Street

Bath Street

Blythswood Street

Blythswood Square

West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place

West George Street

George Square (North)

George Street

High Street

Castle Street

John Knox Street

Cathedral Square

Cowcaddens

Sunnylaw Street

Balmore Road

Saracen Street

Possil Road

Garscube road

Samillfield Street

Edington street

Corn Street.

Springburn

Millarbank Street

Keppochill Road

Possill Road

Garscube Road

Sawmillfield Road

Edington Street

Corn Street