An incident concerning the welfare of a person on the M80 motorway bridge near Royston Road closed the road earlier this morning.

This morning, Thursday 8 September, police attended an incident concerning the welfare of a person on the M80 motorway bridge near Royston Road.

Ambulance services were also in attendence, which resulted in a man being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royston Road was shut in response to the incident, but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Thursday, 8 September, officers were called to a concern for person on the M80 near to Royston Road.