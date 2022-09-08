Man taken to hospital after incident on M80 motorway bridge closed Royston Road this morning
An incident concerning the welfare of a person on the M80 motorway bridge near Royston Road closed the road earlier this morning.
This morning, Thursday 8 September, police attended an incident concerning the welfare of a person on the M80 motorway bridge near Royston Road.
Ambulance services were also in attendence, which resulted in a man being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Royston Road was shut in response to the incident, but has since reopened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Thursday, 8 September, officers were called to a concern for person on the M80 near to Royston Road.
“Officers attended and a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The road has since reopened.”