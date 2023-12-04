Marks and Spencer set to open new Glasgow Southside store

The new Glasgow store is set to open this week in the Southside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marks and Spencer are to open a new store in Glasgow's Southside this week on Wednesday, December 6.

We had revealed in September that M&S had submitted plans to open a new store in Battlefield at the former Victoria Infirmary site at Grange Road which has been completely transformed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will bring 20 new jobs to the area with it having all the usual features of a typical M&S store that shoppers love. Initial plans hoped that the Victoria development will see the creation of a “whole new community” which will include “a public realm, retail units, green space, and beautiful new homes to suit a variety of people.”

M&S

Giving a statement to the press, store manager Kathleen Swallow said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Battlefield Food Convenience store will open on December 6!

"I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the store and see it all for themselves.

"Whether you’re looking for a top-up shop or picking up some bits on the way home from work – we’ve got you covered.”